Cyclone Ditwah: Tirupati, Nellore Districts To Witness Heavy Rains

Cyclone Ditwah is now tracking dangerously close to the Tamil Nadu–Andhra coast, with latest forecasts indicating a significant impact on Nellore and Tirupati districts between November 30 and December 2. The system, expected to cross near Chennai as a Depression or a slightly stronger storm on the night of November 30, will then drift directly into Andhra Pradesh, where it is likely to stall for nearly 24 to 30 hours.

This slow movement over land is what raises concern for coastal Andhra. Meteorologists warn that Nellore district, especially the Kavali to North Nellore stretch, could face extreme rainfall along with winds touching 70 kmph on November 30 and December 1. The prolonged stay of the system over the region increases the risk of waterlogging, flash floods and disruption to transport.

Tirupati district is also expected to receive very heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds during the same period. The hilly and low-lying belts in and around the temple city may witness flooding, and residents have been advised to stay indoors during peak intensity hours.

While the overall impact will be felt across many parts of Andhra Pradesh, current models suggest that Nellore and Tirupati are positioned directly in the cyclone’s corridor, making them the most vulnerable districts during this phase.