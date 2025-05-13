Timely fulfilment of MoUs crucial to make Rajasthan $350 billion economy by 2030: CM Sharma

Jaipur, May 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasised that investment promotion is the cornerstone of the state government's development strategy, and the timely fulfilment of MoUs signed during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit is crucial to achieving the goal of making Rajasthan a $350 billion economy by 2030.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday, Sharma stated that MoUs worth approximately Rs 37 lakh crore were signed at the summit, of which projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore have already been implemented on the ground.

"These investments are accelerating the pace of industrial development and opening up ample employment opportunities for the youth," he said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to maintain constant communication with investors and prioritise the implementation of MoUs across sectors such as tourism, medical education, healthcare, textiles, apparel, automobiles, and electric vehicles (EVs).

He instructed district collectors to facilitate expeditious land allocation for proposed projects and conduct on-site inspections with investors to showcase available land options.

To enhance coordination and accelerate progress, Sharma ordered the appointment of nodal officers in each department to oversee and monitor the implementation of MoUs.

“These officers should act swiftly, conduct regular reviews, and address technical issues to ensure smooth execution,” he said.

He also called upon investors to honour their commitments and complete projects within the stipulated timelines. Highlighting the potential of the tourism sector, the Chief Minister said the recently launched Tourism Policy will provide the necessary thrust to the state’s economy and promote the comprehensive development of tourist destinations.

“Rajasthan is now a global tourism hub, with growing opportunities in eco, rural, heritage, adventure, and religious tourism,” he said, adding that the government is committed to generating new employment opportunities through tourism expansion.

Speaking on the healthcare sector, Sharma reiterated the government’s focus on strengthening quality health services from rural hamlets to urban centres. He said that new medical colleges and hospitals being established under the MoUs will bolster the state’s medical infrastructure.

“There is a growing demand for skilled medical professionals across India and globally, offering golden career opportunities for youth,” he noted.

While reviewing the EV and automobile sectors, the Chief Minister pointed out the increasing relevance of electric mobility in view of limited natural resources.

He assured that investor concerns are being addressed through the single-window system and that the government is fully committed to providing a conducive environment for industrial growth.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, senior officials from various departments, and key investors. District collectors from across the state joined the review meeting via video conferencing

