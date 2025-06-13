Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha showers birthday love on his ex-girlfriend Disha Patani

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Despite their breakup, actor Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, continues to share a warm bond with Disha Patani.

On the actress’s birthday, Ayesha took to Instagram to send her heartfelt wishes. Sharing images, she wrote, “Happppppppiest birthday deeeeeeeshu!! wish you the besssst year ahead!! @dishapatani. Notably, the birthday girl was quick to acknowledge the post and replied with a sweet message, “Love you so much my aunty,” followed by red heart emojis.

In the first image, Disha is seen at her candid best beside a cow, while in the next, she strikes a cheerful pose with Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were long speculated to be in a relationship, with buzz about their romance starting around 2016. Though the two never officially confirmed their status, their close bond and frequent appearances together sparked widespread rumors. The rumored couple first teamed up for the music video “Befikra” in 2016. They later shared screen space as leads in Ahmed Khan’s action-thriller “Baaghi 2.” Disha also featured in a special dance number, ‘Do You Love Me’, in “Baaghi 3.”

Disha and Tiger reportedly parted ways in 2022, though neither publicly acknowledged the breakup. Speculation about their split surfaced through media reports and subtle hints on social media. Interestingly, despite the relationship ending, the ‘Malang’ actress continues to share a strong and affectionate bond with Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, and his mother, Ayesha Shroff.

Meanwhile, Disha celebrated her 33rd birthday on June 13 and received heartfelt wishes from her loved ones. Her bestie, Mouni Roy, also showered her with love on the special day.

Sharing their images, the ‘Gold’ actress wrote, “Happiest birthday to my mystifying, electrifying, most beautiful lil sis. My best mate & princepessa; love all characteristics & atoms that make you. Thank you for bringing sunshine & sunnies into my life no matter what the weather is, for checking up on me every single day no matter which continent you are in and very casually being the greatest friend any girl can ask for. Life is definitely crazier with you in it. Heheh. Pray god gives you err’ything that your hugely overthinking brain & deeply loving heart desires. Here s to the sister who is part goddess & 3/4 th a ninja warrior love you more than you know@dishapatani." (sic)

