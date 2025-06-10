Throw lies, run miles from truth: BJP slams LoP Gandhi over remarks on 11 years of Modi govt

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday and accused him of engaging in baseless rhetoric and spreading deliberate misinformation.

The counter-attack by the party came hours after the Congress MP brought up the issue of deaths of train commuters in Maharashtra and accused the government of ignoring harsh realities.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh took sharp aim at the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of engaging in what he termed as “habitual falsehoods.”

“Rahul Gandhi's current approach in the country is: Throw lies and run miles away from the truth. Without facts, without logic, without knowledge, he only makes statements that spread confusion,” Chugh claimed.

He also criticised LoP Gandhi's absence during critical moments, adding, “Repeated lies followed by apologies in court have become Rahul Gandhi’s habit. When the Election Commission invited all political parties to inspect the EVMs, your party’s team didn’t show up. Perhaps you were vacationing abroad with your foreign friends. Now that you're losing, don’t blame others for your defeat.”

BJP National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain echoed Chugh’s sentiments and hailed the Modi government’s achievements over the past decade.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these 11 years will be written in golden letters. A large number of people have risen above the poverty line, the country has progressed, and India has become an economic superpower,” he said.

He accused the Opposition of lacking a credible agenda, stating, “They do not have the courage to point fingers at this spotless government. That’s why they are only making statements and doing nothing beyond that.”

Adding to the chorus, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the Congress party had become trapped in its own “disruptive theatrics.”

“Congress is currently engaged in a chaotic stream of distorted drama. The dynasty that leads it is so entangled in this continuous flow of confusion that they are neither able to see the direction the country is taking, nor can they recognise the presence of good governance,” Naqvi remarked.

The BJP’s counteroffensive comes in response to LoP Gandhi's sharp criticism of the Centre, citing the recent tragic incident in Maharashtra where four passengers died after falling from an overcrowded train. The LoP said that the Modi government was ignoring present-day realities while projecting dreams for 2047.

“While the Modi government is celebrating 11 years of ‘service’, the reality of the country is reflected in the tragic news coming from Mumbai – several people died after falling from a train,” LoP Gandhi posted on X in Hindi.

