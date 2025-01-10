Three held in Bihar for bid to derail train

Patna, Jan 10 (IANS) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Bihar's Motihari has arrested three individuals, including a minor, in connection with an attempt to derail a train in the state's East Champaran district, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on January 8 on the Muzaffarpur-Narkatiyaganj railway line, where a major accident was narrowly averted due to the alertness of the loco pilot of the Champaran Satyagraha Express.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mumtaz Ansari, Jumman Mian, and a minor.

A fourth individual, believed to be involved, is still at large. Raids are underway to apprehend him.

The accused persons have been charged with placing cement slabs and pillars on the railway track in an apparent attempt to cause a derailment.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the individuals were under the influence of drugs at the time of the act.

The Champaran Satyagraha Express driver's quick thinking prevented a catastrophic rail accident.

After that incident, the RPF and local police have intensified their investigation and, subsequently, three arrests have been made, and efforts to nab the remaining suspect continue.

The incident highlights the importance of vigilance in ensuring railway safety and the critical role played by railway personnel in averting potential disasters.

Authorities are treating the case with utmost seriousness, given the implications for public safety. The apprehended individuals will face legal proceedings as per the law.

In recent months, the country has witnessed multiple incidents where anti-social elements have deliberately attempted to derail trains, posing serious threats to public safety and national security.

On October 3, 2024, a man placed iron rods on the railway track, leading to sparks emanating from the engine of the Patal Express as it struck the obstruction near Delwara railway station in the Jakhoura police station area of Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh. That incident was averted due to the timely alert sounded by the Gateman, following which the loco pilot halted the train.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.