Thieves target former Bihar minister's govt residence in Patna's VIP area

Patna, June 24 (IANS) In a shocking incident that has raised serious concerns about the law and order in Bihar's state capital, thieves targeted the government residence of Murari Prasad Gautam, former Minister and current MLA from Chenari Assembly constituency, located in one of Patna's most secure VIP zones.

The theft took place at 12, Circular Road, under the jurisdiction of the Secretariat police station.

Valuable items, including fans, coolers, mattresses, blankets, taps, and pillows were stolen from the residence, despite its location in a heavily guarded area.

The matter came to light when the MLA's personal assistant, Sujit Kumar Jha, visited the residence on the morning of June 22 and discovered that several belongings were missing.

He promptly filed an FIR at the Secretariat police station, demanding strict action against the culprits.

The police have launched an investigation into the theft case.

Gautam has broken his silence following the theft at his government residence.

In his statement, the Chenari MLA pointed his fingers to the alleged local substance abusers and slum dwellers in the area.

Speaking to IANS, Gautam said: "On June 22, I received information about the theft. When I reached home, I found that items like taps and a bed fan had been stolen. I strongly suspect that an opium and marijuana smoker is behind this theft."

Raising concern over recurring thefts and the presence of what he called "anti-social elements" in the vicinity, Gautam said: "Some people living nearby are habitual offenders. We had earlier demanded action against them. However, some political parties apply pressure in the name of slum dwellers, asking where they would go. I firmly believe that the theft has been carried out by slum dwellers. If they are moved away from plush areas, such incidents will stop."

This is not the first time a VIP residence in Patna has been targeted.

In February 2025, a gold chain and cash were stolen from the government residence of Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu.

In September 2023, the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Lallan Yadav was burgled twice within 48 hours.

These repeated breaches raise serious questions about the security arrangements in place even for the state's elected representatives, let alone the safety of the general public.

Murari Prasad Gautam was elected on a Congress ticket in the 2020 Assembly elections and also served as a Minister in the Grand Alliance government.

However, after the political shift in the state, Gautam switched sides and is now aligned with the National democratic Alliance.

