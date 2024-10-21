They exemplify courage and determination: PM Modi pays tribute on Police Commemoration Day

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the police personnel on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day.

The Prime Minister posted on X: “Today, on Police Commemoration Day, we honour the bravery and sacrifice of our police personnel. Their unwavering dedication ensures the safety of our people. They exemplify courage and determination. Their proactive efforts and assistance during humanitarian challenges are equally commendable.”

The Police Commemoration Day is observed to pay tributes to police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to all police personnel who died in the line of duty on the Police Commemoration Day.

In a post on X, Shah said this is an occasion that honours the infinite sacrifices the police personnel and their families make to keep the nation safe. He extended heartfelt gratitude to them for all the sacrifices they have made for the nation.

"They have scripted an indelible history of patriotism with their selfless service and supreme sacrifice. Their lives will remain a beacon of inspiration for our generations to come. The Modi govt is committed to honoring the soldiers and their family members with the recognition they deserve. Whether it is ensuring housing, healthcare, scholarships, or implementing promotions in cadres that were earlier deprived of them, our government has demonstrated its resolve to their holistic welfare."

The Home Minister laid a wreath at the National Police Memorial.

In his address, Shah said that 36,468 police personnel have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. More than 216 police personnel were killed in the line of duty in the past year, Shah said.

The Home Minister said that in the last decade, due to the efforts of the brave Jawans, peace has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast, and areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism. He added that the three new criminal laws will ensure that the country’s criminal system becomes the most modern in the world.

It was on this day in 1959 that a group of Indian policemen on a reconnaissance mission at Hot Springs in Aksai Chin were ambushed by Chinese forces. Ten valiant police personnel laid down their lives fighting heavily armed Chinese troops.

In January 1960, the Annual Conference of Inspectors General of Police decided that October 21 would be observed as Police Commemoration Day. This day serves as a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by police officers to safeguard the country.

Since then October 21 is observed in commemoration of these martyrs and of all other martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

In recognition of the sacrifices made by police personnel and their paramount role in preserving national security and integrity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial (NPM), Chanakyapuri, New Delhi to the nation on this day in 2018.

