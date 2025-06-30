Wimbledon 2025: Who is Nishesh Basavareddy? Meet Tennis Star Whose Family Hails from Nellore in India

Tennis is a tricky sport, and to achieve success in it is no mean feat. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams have set unprecedented expectations for fans in the sport. The sport is only becoming intriguing after most of the players retired.

Every week, there is a new player on the horizon, and the likes of Alcaraz, Sinner, Sabalenka, Gauff, and Iga Swiatek have already shown the world that they are the next big thing in the sport. Success in tennis doesn't just mean winning a slam. It takes many sleepless nights, blood, sweat, and tears to get there, but to even get registered by many people by putting your best foot forward in a big match is also a huge success.

Meet Nishesh Basavareddy, Young American Tennis Player with Indian Roots

Tennis encompasses much more than just winning grand slams, and Nishesh Basavareddy, a rising talent, is poised to demonstrate his dominance on the court in the future. Nishesh is an American but has roots in Andhra Pradesh, India.

He has an elder brother, Nishanth Basvareddy, who also plays tennis. Sai Prasanna and Muralikrishna Basavareddy, Nishesh's parents, hail from Nellore and moved to the United States in 1999 to pursue the American dream. Sai Prasanna and Muralikrishna settled in San Francisco first before moving to Southern California. This region region is where Nishesh was born (Newport Beach, to be precise).

Once their family eventually settled in Indiana, Nishesh Basavareddy's tennis dreams also grew alongside him. His father, Muralikrishna, used to play the sport for fun, and Nishesh took it seriously. Nishesh, along with his brother Nishanth, began making their mark in college tennis in America, and it was Nishesh who achieved his first breakthrough at the Australian Open this year.

Now, at the Wimbledon Championships, Nishesh faces fellow American Learner Tien in the first round, and the outcome will be an intriguing contest to watch. Another fascinating fact about Nishesh is that his mentor is none other than former American doubles world no. 1 Rajeev Ram, who is also an Indiana native.