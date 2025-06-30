Wimbledon 2025: Who is Emma Raducanu's Opponent, Mimi Xu? Full Details About Her Before All-British Clash

One of the greatest privileges of following a grand slam up close is to witness talents spurting from various walks of life in hope of a majestic glory. Mimi Xu is one of the many names who have unexpectedly made their mark on both the WTA and the ATP tour.

On Monday, Mimi will be getting the biggest moment of her life at just 17, and that is to face Emma Raducanu on the No. 1 Court at Wimbledon. The occasion couldn't have been better; it's an all-British clash, and Mimi will walk on the court with no baggage on her shoulders.

Mimi Xu, Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon 2025 Opponent: Everything to Know

Emma Raducanu faces intense pressure to win her match against a 17-year-old opponent. However, Emma is also familiar with pressure. Emma Raducanu's unexpected victory at the US Open, where she emerged from qualifiers to win the title, demonstrates her immense talent. Despite the challenges she has faced since then, we can anticipate a thrilling match when she faces Mimi Xu at Wimbledon.

Mimi Xu has got a wildcard for the Wimbledon main draw, and she had already created a record by being the youngest player in the Open Era to receive a wildcard. Mimi was given a wild card in 2022 when she was just 14, and three years later, she received a main draw wild card for her incredible performances in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

Mimi Xu defeated Alycia Parks while reaching the Birmingham Quarterfinals and also had several notable performances leading up to SW19. She also considers Emma Raducanu as a true 'inspiration.' Another fascinating fact about Mimi Xu is that she hails from Wales and is the first Welsh player to reach the Wimbledon main draw in 20 years.

This way, Mimi Xu is literally carrying the weight of an entire nation on her shoulders, and it remains to be seen if she ends up being successful in her quest to reach the second round at Wimbledon. Mimi Xu will be on primetime TV, and her match against Emma will be viewed by lakhs of people in the British and Welsh regions.

Mimi Xu's Journey to Wimbledon Championships 2025

Mimi Xu is currently ranked 318th in the world, and if she wants to play the juniors event, she can easily be considered one of the heavy favorites to clinch the title. Mimi Xu peaked at number eight in the junior rankings for women's singles last year but has been focusing steadily on the women's tour this season.

When the women's singles draw was being announced, Mimi Xu was between accommodations, and as a result, she couldn't find time to watch the draw. Moments after the draw was made official, her mother's phone was flooded with messages owing to this blockbuster matchup, which can easily be considered historic. Also, Mimi Xu was having her A-level Biology exam between her matches during the grass-court season, and she successfully tried to balance it all before reaching the No. 1 court at Wimbledon.