Maaya Rajeshwaran, India's Youngest Prodigy Who is Under Rafael Nadal 's Training

Following Sania Mirza's emergence as India's most promising tennis player, the country has been actively seeking a prodigy who can propel the sport forward and achieve significant success, akin to what Mirza achieved on the international stage. Sania Mirza found incredible success in doubles but failed to replicate the magic in singles, as the singles game in tennis is far more difficult than the doubles.

Not only did Sania Mirza excel in doubles, but legends such as Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and others only achieved success in doubles, failing to establish India's dominance in singles. Sumit Nagal recently came the closest, and he has been trying to replicate past success, but the chances of him achieving success after 25 years seem minimal.

Enter Maaya Rajeshwaran, the young women's tennis prodigy from India, who is giving Indian tennis hope of international glory by reaching the semi-finals at the Mumbai Open. This 15-year-old tennis player is currently training at the prestigious Rafa Nadal Academy and has already proven to be one of the most exciting talents to ever come out of there.

Maaya was born in 2009 to Tamil parents Revathi and Rajeshwaran. At just 8, she started playing tennis and even decided to go pro at 10 because she loved the intensity of the competition. Maaya started competing at the ITF level at just 13 years of age, winning a couple of tournaments, and ended up becoming a top 60 junior player in the world. The Rafa Nadal Academy recognised her talent and sent her an email invitation to join the prestigious institute.

Maaya had the opportunity to train with Alexandra Eala, a rising WTA talent from the Philippines, at the Rafa Nadal Academy. She successfully advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA 1000 Miami Open. All in all, it looks like Maaya Rajeshwaran's epic journey is just getting started, and there are more legendary wins in her story against top-brass WTA players.