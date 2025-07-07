Novak Djokovic Daughter Tara Dances After Wimbledon Win, Video Goes Viral

Novak Djokovic hit a milestone at Wimbledon by winning his 100th singles match at the iconic tournament. But it wasn't just the Serbian legend's straight-sets win over Miomir Kecmanovic that won hearts—it was the cute moment with his 7-year-old daughter, Tara, that stole the show.

After closing out the victory on Centre Court, Djokovic was questioned regarding his now-iconic "Pump It Up" dance. Grinning, he nodded toward the stands and said, "There's a song with my kids—look, my daughter's doing it right now. You want to show it, darling?"

The cameras also soon shifted to the players' box, where young Tara thrilled the Wimbledon audience with a happy dance. Her energetic steps—fists pumping downward, and then side to side, and finishing overhead—got warm applause and cheers from the crowd.

"She's the master," Djokovic laughed. "It's a bit of tradition we have at the moment. Hopefully, we can continue so that we can continue pumping more in Wimbledon."

The moment infused a sentimental, personal touch on what was already a historic day, reminding everyone that while Grand Slam titles and records may be flaunted, it's the sweet family memories that linger.

Djokovic's achievement places him the third player ever to achieve 100 singles victories at Wimbledon, along with tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams. However, on this day, Tara's impromptu dance took center stage as the delightful Centre Court moment.