French Open 2025 Prize Money: Rs.25 Crore Paycheck for Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner?

The French Open final is all set to begin in a couple of hours, and all eyes are on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner and who get their hands on the coveted Grand Slam title in Paris. The French Open, for several reasons, will always remain special, and fans' support for both players will be split owing to how talented Alcaraz and Sinner are.

Tennis right now is in its transition phase, and there are a bunch of talented young players who are trying their best to make sure that the loss created by the Big 3 is not being felt. Even though Djokovic is still playing at the highest level and reached the semis in Paris, it doesn't look like he is motivated enough to beat the likes of Alcaraz and Sinner after Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's retirement.

Now, it's up to Alcaraz, Sinner, and other players to propel the sport forward by fostering captivating rivalries, just as the Big 3 did. If you add in Andy Murray also to the list, tennis, especially men's tennis, was in outstanding hands over the past two decades (2005-2025). Tennis now faces an uncertain future, but it still holds a lot of hope, thanks to Sinner and Alcaraz.

Ahead of the exciting final in Paris, let's take a look at the prize money that's tempting both the players to go for glory at Roland Garros.

French Open 2025 Final Prize Money Details:

The Grand Slams have announced equal prize money for all four majors, and as a result, both men's and women's singles champions will receive the same paycheck. When Coco Gauff won the women's singles final yesterday, she was given a paycheck of $2.9 million USD, which roughly translates to Rs.25 crores INR. The winner of today's French Open final between Sinner and Alcaraz will now receive the same prize money.

Conversely, the French Open final runner-up will receive $1.5 million USD, equivalent to approximately 13 crores INR. It remains to be seen who will get lucky between these two young tennis players, as today's match will serve as a little glimpse into what's coming in the future for majors for scores of tennis fans.