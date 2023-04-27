HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday revoked the bail granted to Erra Gangi Reddy who is the main accused (A1), in the YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case, and ordered him to surrender before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Hyderabad by May 5.

CBI officials filed a petition seeking the cancellation of Gangi Reddy's bail, citing his influence on the trial of the case and alleged threats to witnesses.

The High Court agreed with the CBI's arguments and revoked Gangi Reddy's bail, and stated that he would be arrested if he failed to surrender before the CBI court. The High Court told the CBI that Gangireddy could be arrested if he did not surrender.

The counsel for the investigating agency stated that it was Erra Gangi Reddy who hatched the conspiracy to kill YS Viveka, and he played a key role in its execution. Moreover, it is said that he also played a key role in tampering with the evidence at the crime scene. However, the lawyer arguing on behalf of Gangi Reddy said that the CBI had tried several times to cancel his default bail, but failed. It was brought to the attention of the Telangana High Court single bench that even the Supreme Court had not mentioned canceling the bail. They appealed to the bench that Gangireddy had nothing to do with the murder and there was no need to cancel the bail. However, the High Court agreed with the CBI's argument and cancelled the bail which is at the investigation stage.

The High Court directed the investigating agency that Gangi Reddy should surrender before May 5 in the CBI court or face arrest. The Telangana High Court also clarified that the CBI investigation in the YS Viveka case should be completed within two months and Gangi Reddy's bail stands canceled only till June 30. The High Court told the trial court that he could be granted bail again after July 1.

In October 2019, the Pulivendula court granted default bail to Erra Gangi Reddy, who is the main accused in the YS Viveka murder case and the CBI filed a charge sheet against him in 2021.

Also Read: YS Avinash Reddy Points To Discrepancies In Sunitha’s Statements To CBI