YouTuber Anvesh Booked for Rs 300 Crore Scam Allegations Against Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Cybercrime Police have registered a suo motu case against popular YouTuber and world traveler Anvesh, the face behind the widely-followed channel "Naa Anveshana". The case comes in response to a controversial video in which Anvesh alleged that top Telangana government officials were involved in a ₹300 crore scam linked to the promotion of betting apps through Hyderabad Metro.

In the video, Anvesh accused Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender, Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director NVS Reddy, and senior IAS officers Shanti Kumari, Dana Kishore, and Vikas Raj of accepting hefty bribes to facilitate the advertising of betting applications. He claimed the officials collectively embezzled ₹300 crore, although he did not present any concrete evidence to support the allegations.

Authorities have condemned the video, calling the content "completely false and misleading." The First Information Report (FIR) notes that the video defames public officials and seeks to undermine the credibility of government institutions. The complaint further alleges that the video was intended to provoke public distrust, create confusion, and tarnish the image of law-abiding officials and institutions.

Police also stated that the video contained anti-national undertones and was aimed at inciting hatred against the government. The FIR mentions that such content poses a serious threat to public order and is a deliberate attempt to spread disinformation.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against Anvesh for creating and disseminating defamatory content without factual basis.

Anvesh, known for his engaging travel documentaries and cultural explorations across various countries, has garnered a significant following on YouTube. However, this incident marks a serious turn in his content journey, as legal scrutiny intensifies.