World Cancer Day 2026: Hyderabad’s GCF signs MoUs with Meghalaya and Tripura Governments

Hyderabad-based global non-governmental organisation Grace Cancer Foundation (GCF) has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Governments of Meghalaya and Tripura, marking a major expansion of its cancer awareness and screening initiatives into India’s North-Eastern region.

The announcement was made on the occasion of World Cancer Day 2026 (February 4). Under the MoUs, GCF will roll out free cancer screening programmes in Meghalaya beginning February 2026, with similar initiatives planned for Tripura. The move significantly widens the Foundation’s footprint beyond southern India, where it has been active for over a decade.

Founded by prominent surgical oncologist Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, GCF is known for pioneering low-cost cancer screening in India through mobile screening buses. Dr. Sunkavalli has been a strong advocate of cancer awareness, early detection and vaccination, leading several outreach campaigns and the Global Grace Cancer Run.

The expansion to the North-East follows an appeal made by the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Verma, during the Foundation’s 11th anniversary celebrations, where he urged GCF to extend its services to underserved regions and underscored the role of compassion in healthcare. The MoU with the Government of Meghalaya was formally signed during the recent Telangana–North East Connect Festival, held in the presence of the Governor.

“We talk about 3G, 4G and now 5G, but the most important ‘G’ is Goodness,” the Governor said on the occasion, stressing the need for empathy-driven healthcare initiatives.

Responding to the call, Dr. Sunkavalli said the Foundation was committed to ensuring that quality cancer screening and awareness reached vulnerable communities. “In 2025, Grace Cancer Foundation screened over 61,000 individuals, leading to more than 1,000 early cancer detections. In 2026, we aim to screen over one lakh people across our programmes to reduce the cancer burden across India,” he said.

GCF also announced that its GCF–WAY model of screening will be officially initiated on World Cancer Day at the second Meghalaya Cancer Conclave 2026 in Shillong.

Established 12 years ago with the mission of offering “Cure, Care and Compassion” to those affected by cancer, the Foundation has since evolved into a broader health movement focusing on education, early detection, timely treatment, rehabilitation and research. Over the years, GCF’s initiatives have reached nearly 1.4 crore individuals across 130 countries, reflecting its growing national and global impact.