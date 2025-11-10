Who is Ande Sri? His Life, Poetry, Awards, and Legacy in Telangana’s Cultural History

Dr. Ande Sri, Telangana’s beloved poet and lyricist, will forever be remembered as the voice of the soil, a man whose verses captured the spirit, struggles, and pride of his land. Born Ande Yellanna in a small rural village, his journey from hardship to becoming the writer of Telangana’s official anthem, “Jaya Jayahe Telangana,” is nothing short of inspiring.

Roots in the Soil and Folk Traditions

Orphaned at a young age and without formal schooling, Ande Sri grew up immersed in the oral traditions of Telangana. His early exposure to folk songs, storytelling, and village life became the foundation of his poetic expression. Without academic training, he mastered Ashu Kavitha — a spontaneous, improvisational style of poetry performed at public gatherings and cultural events.

His words carried the rhythm of the people, simple, earthy, and rich with the dialects of Telangana’s heartland. For many, his poetry was not just art but a reflection of their own lives. As he often said, “My village was my classroom.”

Songs of Aspiration: ‘Mayamayi Pothunnadamma’ and More

Among his early acclaimed works was “Mayamayi Pothunnadamma,” a song that reached every corner of Telangana. With its haunting melody and powerful message of hope emerging from illusion, the song became a symbol of resilience.

Ande Sri also wrote several songs for Telugu cinema, including the film Ganga, which earned him the prestigious Nandi Award in 2006. His verses always carried the fragrance of Telangana’s soil, celebrating farmers, labourers, and the indomitable human spirit.

The Anthem of Telangana: ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’

Dr. Ande Sri’s greatest contribution remains “Jaya Jayahe Telangana,” the anthem that stirred millions during the separate state movement. Penned in the early days of the agitation, it became a cultural rallying cry, uniting people under one emotional voice.

The anthem, which praises “Telangana Talli” (Mother Telangana) and her children’s unity, symbolised the identity, pride, and hope of the movement. When Telangana was officially formed as India’s 29th state, “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” was adopted as the State Song — a moment that immortalised his name in history.

Awards and Recognition

Over the years, Dr. Ande Sri received numerous honours for his immense contribution to Telugu literature and Telangana culture.

Major Awards and Honours:

Nandi Award (2006) – For the film Ganga

Doctorate from Academy of Universal Global Peace (2014)

Dasharathi Literary Award (2015)

Ravuri Bharadwaja Literary Award (2015)

Nakamma National Award (2022)

Dasharathi Krishnamacharya Literary Award (2024)

Lok Nayak Award

In 2025, during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy presented Dr. Ande Sri with a special cash award for his lifelong service to Telangana’s literary and cultural landscape.

A Voice That Shaped a Movement

Ande Sri became one of the most influential cultural figures during Telangana’s statehood struggle. His words inspired emotion where speeches could not. His verses were sung at protests, colleges, and homes, echoing the dreams of generations.

Many of his songs are now studied in universities for their poetic and cultural value, symbolising the literary depth of modern Telangana. His honorary doctorate from Kakatiya University stands as recognition of this impact.

A Legacy Beyond Time

Dr. Ande Sri’s journey reminds us that poetry doesn’t always come from classrooms, sometimes, it springs from the soil itself. His life embodied the essence of Telangana: humble, resilient, and proud.

As the state continues to grow and evolve, his songs will remain eternal, sung at celebrations, remembered in classrooms, and cherished in the hearts of millions. The voice that once rose from a village has now become the anthem of an entire state.

Also Read: Telangana Anthem Writer and People’s Poet Ande Sri Dies at 64 in Hyderabad