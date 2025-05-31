Weekend Homes Near Hyderabad: The New Real Estate Trend Post Covid

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life in more ways than one. As the virus forced individuals indoors, many rediscovered hobbies long buried under the weight of everyday responsibilities. It also provided a rare opportunity for people to reconnect with their families and spend meaningful time together. For the first time in years, people could slow down, appreciate the little things—like the chirping of birds once drowned out by the constant hum of traffic—and reflect on life.

More than five years later, the longing to spend time with loved ones away from the hustle and bustle of city life remains strong. This desire has led to the rise of weekend homes—getaways that offer a tranquil atmosphere for those seeking to unwind after a hectic week.

This trend has seen notable growth in Telangana, with areas near Hyderabad such as Kadtal, Talakondapalli, Shadnagar, and Shankarpalli becoming popular hotspots for weekend homes. Professionals like chartered accountants, IT employees, doctors, and business owners often escape to these spaces to enjoy a moment of calm before Monday blues return.

Some families have even gone a step further—building their own weekend homes on small plots of land, often with a focus on sustainability. Beyond the personal joy they bring, these homes can also serve as an additional source of income. Following models like Airbnb, owners rent them out for weddings, parties, or short stays when not in use.

The pandemic reshaped how people value time, space, and connection. Weekend homes reflect this shift—a desire to balance fast-paced urban living with moments of peace, reflection, and togetherness. As this trend continues, it speaks not only to changing lifestyles but also to a broader cultural movement toward mindful living and purposeful leisure.