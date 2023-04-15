Water Woes Hit Hyderabad Residents as Scorching Summer Dries Up Borewells

Hyderabad: With the mercury level rising, several areas with low pressure of supply in the state capital are facing a shortage of drinking water. On the one hand, consumption of water has gone up in a city of over a crore people and on the other borewells have started drying up leading to scarcity of water in many peripheral areas of the city.

The city administration is trying to tide over the problem of water scarcity by sending the water tankers in the slum areas. In other areas, people are experiencing water scarcity due to the low pressure of the supply. The officials have blamed the use of illegal motors in some places for water scarcity.

Residents of Malakpet, Saleem Nagar, Tej Nagar Colony, Banjara Basti, West Prashant Nagar, Vambe Colony, Gaddiannaram, Santosh Nagar, Madhav Nagar Colony, Maruti Nagar, New Maruthi Nagar, Satyanagar, SBH Colony, New Nagole, Mohan Nagar, Janapriya Avenue, Janapriya Quarters, RTC Colony, Bharat Nagar, Shivamma Nagar, Musheerabad, Mahatma Nagar in Bholakpur, Indiranagar, Ramnagar Vegetable Market and Qutbullapur have complained that sufficient drinking water is not being supplied to them.

The residents said the supplied water is not even enough for their basic needs. The officials at the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) said 565 million gallons (MGD) of water per day is being supplied to the residents of the city. They said considering the water woes during summer, we will begin the supply of an additional 42 MGD water by the end of this month.