VRO Exams Prompt School Holidays in Telangana — Dec 11, 13, 14, 16, 17

Several schools across Telangana are observing a holiday today as the first phase of the VRO recruitment examinations is being conducted. Since many schools are being used as polling and examination centers, the Education Department has declared a holiday to ensure smooth arrangements for the exam.

Students studying in these selected schools will not have classes today because the premises are required for examination preparations. This holiday applies only to institutions involved in the exam process.

In addition to today’s holiday, more holidays have been announced for the second phase of polling. Schools that serve as polling or exam centers will remain closed on December 13, 14, 16, and 17, marking multiple holidays this month. Schools that are not part of the examination or polling arrangements will continue to function normally without any holiday.

Authorities have confirmed that once the exam duties are completed, regular classes will resume, and no further holidays are expected.

Also read: Schools Holiday on December 11 in Kerala, AP, Tamil Nadu and more!