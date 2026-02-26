Video: Woman Begs for Just 10 Minutes Before Home Is Demolished in Khammam

Emotional scenes unfolded in Velugumetla village of Khammam district after authorities began demolishing houses built on disputed Bhoodan land, displacing hundreds of families who had been living there for over a decade.

A heartbreaking video from the demolition site has gone viral on social media, showing a woman pleading with police officials to allow her to remain in her home for a few more minutes before it was brought down. The visuals have sparked widespread reactions and renewed debate over the eviction drive.

Thousands Affected by Eviction Drive

According to reports, the Telangana government has initiated action to reclaim approximately 31 acres of Bhoodan land in Velugumetla. Around 2,000 families have reportedly been residing on the land for nearly 12 years, constructing homes and settling there with hopes of eventually securing ownership rights.

Authorities deployed heavy police presence to carry out the demolitions. Residents alleged that police personnel from multiple districts were brought in and assigned in large numbers to ensure the eviction process proceeded without resistance.

Many families claimed they were caught off guard and had little time to vacate their homes, leading to distress and chaos in the area.

Historical Significance of the Land

The disputed land traces its origins to the Bhoodan movement, a voluntary land reform initiative launched in 1951 by Gandhian leader Acharya Vinoba Bhave. The movement encouraged wealthy landlords to donate land to landless and poor families.

In 1953, Kalavala Raja Ramarao, inspired by the Bhoodan movement, donated about 31 acres and 7 guntas of land in Velugumetla, recorded under survey numbers 147, 148, and 149, for the benefit of the poor and landless.

Over the decades, the area witnessed rapid development, particularly after the construction of the new district collectorate nearby. With real estate prices soaring, the land’s value is now estimated to run into hundreds of crores.

Residents Claim Lack of Rehabilitation Plan

Several displaced residents expressed concern over the lack of clarity regarding rehabilitation. Many said they had invested their life savings in building homes and had been living there for years with the expectation of receiving legal land ownership.

Some residents said they were verbally assured of alternative housing under government welfare schemes, but no concrete arrangements had been made at the time of eviction.

Officials Maintain Demolitions Are Legal

District authorities have maintained that the demolition drive is being carried out in accordance with the law, stating that the land belongs to the government and unauthorized structures cannot be allowed to remain.

Officials also indicated that eligible displaced families may be considered for housing under government schemes, though detailed rehabilitation plans are yet to be formally announced.

Political and Public Reactions Grow

The incident has triggered political reactions and public debate, with questions being raised over the timing, rehabilitation measures, and the future of the displaced families.

Meanwhile, the viral video of the woman’s emotional appeal has come to symbolize the human cost of the eviction drive, highlighting the uncertainty and distress faced by affected residents.

Further developments are awaited as authorities continue the clearance process and affected families seek clarity on their future.