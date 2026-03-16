Ugadi–Ramzan Holiday Rush: Special TGSRTC Buses Announced for Festival Travel

With the upcoming festivals of Ugadi and Ramzan, many employees working in corporate companies are making travel plans to visit their hometowns and celebrate with family members.

This year’s holiday schedule is creating an opportunity for a long weekend break. Ugadi falls on Thursday, while Ramzan (Eid) is expected to be observed on Saturday. If employees take leave on Friday, they can enjoy a continuous four-day holiday from Thursday to Sunday.

Because of this extended break, a large number of people are expected to travel to different districts and towns, especially those working in cities like Hyderabad.

Special Buses Announced for Festival Rush

Keeping the anticipated travel rush in mind, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced plans to run special buses on March 17 and March 18.

These additional services are being arranged to help passengers travel conveniently during the festival season when demand for transportation is usually very high.

Officials also clarified that special fares will apply for these festival buses. Passengers planning to travel during these days are advised to make their arrangements early to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Heavy Travel Expected Ahead of Festivals

During major festivals such as Ugadi and Ramzan, thousands of employees and students usually return to their hometowns to celebrate with relatives and friends. Bus stations and highways often witness heavy passenger movement during this time.

The special bus services are expected to help manage the increased travel demand and ensure smoother transportation for people heading to different parts of Telangana and neighbouring states.

Authorities have also encouraged passengers to check schedules and plan their journeys in advance as the holiday period approaches.

Also read: Oscars 2026 Winners List: Sean Penn, Amy Madigan and More