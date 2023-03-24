TSPSC Paper Leak:KTR Issues Legal Notices to Revanth Reddy and Bandi Sanjay

Making a scathing attack on TPCC president Revanth Reddy and Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay for weaving political conspiracy stories over the TSPSC paper leakage issue, minister KTR said that he is sending legal notices to both the leaders. KTR came down heavily on Revanth and Sanjay for making baseless and false allegations about the affairs of the Telangana Public Service Commission.

Minister KTR said that legal notices are being sent to both of them for conspiring to discredit the government by dragging his name into the TSPSC issue with political malice. "Dragging the Telangana government and me into this matter without understanding the autonomous nature of the constitutionally constituted Public Service Commission proves their ignorance," KTR said. Minister KTR warned that he would not tolerate such petty attempts to defame him.

KTR reminded that Revanth and Sanjay have already made a fool of themselves with their stupid statements. Revanth Reddy said there was a vaccine scam worth thousands of crores of rupees during Covid and the old secretariat was being demolished for Nizam's jewels worth thousands of crores. On the other hand, Bandi Sanjay made meaningless comments such as digging up sacred places, and 'vehicle for vehicle' during the Hyderabad floods. "Under the leadership of these two leaders, Congress and BJP have become directionless in the state," KTR added.

KTR said that there is a terrible conspiracy by both the BJP and Congress to stall the entire recruitment process. KTR said that both Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy earlier termed the Telangana government's job notifications a conspiracy and their comments that the youth should put aside their preparation and get into politics reflect the deceitful mentality of these leaders. "It is deplorable that these leaders are making adverse attempts to damage the self-esteem of the youth by linking unrelated death incidents to the TSPSC issue," the minister said.

KTR appealed to the youth of the state to focus on the preparation for their competitive exams and not fall into the trap of these leaders. KTR remarked that TSPSC has already initiated corrective measures and will conduct future examinations more strictly.

