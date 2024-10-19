TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam: Tension at Telangana Secretariat

Tensions Escalate Near Secretariat as Police Clash with Group-1 Aspirants

Earlier, tensions erupted at Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad. Bandi Sanjay, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, extended support to the protesting Group-1 aspirants. He met with them to understand their concerns and later attempted to march with them towards the Secretariat. However, the police blocked the rally.

Bandi Sanjay staged a sit-in on the road, demanding justice for the Group-1 candidates. He criticized the police action and insisted they were heading to the Secretariat to meet the Chief Minister and present the facts. The police eventually detained Sanjay.

Meanwhile, protests demanding the postponement of Group-1 mains exams are still ongoing. A large number of candidates gathered at Ashok Nagar Crossroads this morning, chanting slogans against the Congress government. They opposed GO 29 and voiced support for GO 55, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the controversial GO. Aspirants expressed concerns that GO 29 would harm SC, ST, BC, and minority students.

As the rally progressed from Ashok Nagar to the Secretariat, police stopped the protesters near Indira Park and Ramakrishna Math. Heavy police presence was seen along the route, leading to candidates staging sit-ins on the road. The protests caused significant traffic jams around Ashok Nagar, Indira Park, and Lower Tank Bund areas.