TS Assembly Elections: Bandaru’s Daughter Joins Election Fray from Musheerabad 

Hyderabad: Putting an end to speculations, Bandaru Vijayalakshmi, daughter of senior BJP leader Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, expressed her interest to contest from Musheerabad assembly seat ticket by submitting an application to the Telangana BJP office on Sunday.

The saffron party is accepting applications from the interested candidates who wish to contest the upcoming Assembly elections on a BJP ticket. Vijayalakshmi has a stiff competition as the Rajya Sabha member K Laxman has told the party leadership to give the ticket to his close aide. Laxman has represented the Musheerabad constituency twice. Pavani Vinay Kumar, a BJP corporator from Gandhinagar, is also hopeful for a ticket from Musheerabad constituency.

According to reports, the Telangana BJP has received a total of 3,223 applications which makes the job of the selection committee tougher. The selection committee will trim the list and may send four to five names from each of the 119 Assembly constituencies to the High Command for deciding the party candidates for the ensuing polls.

