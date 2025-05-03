Training for Fast & Furious? Telangana Police Owe Rs 1.3 Crore in Traffic Fines

We often hear those in positions of authority claim that “everyone is equal before the law.” However, recent revelations from Telangana suggest otherwise.

A response to a Right to Information (RTI) query uncovered that police vehicles in the State have amassed 17,391 traffic violations, with unpaid fines totalling ₹68,67,885. These vehicles are typically registered under the name of the Director General of Police (DGP), making the issue more glaring.

The RTI was filed by Lokendra Singh, who also goes by the name Hyderabad Traffic Man.

In a thread shared on X (formerly Twitter), Singh noted that the actual amount due could be closer to ₹1.37 crore, since penalties for violations by authorities are doubled under Section 210(B) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019.

Singh expressed concern that such disregard for traffic rules by law enforcement sets a poor example for the public.

“I respect the traffic police deeply and believe in the spirit of transparency and accountability. But if authorities don’t practice what they preach, the entire purpose of their service is defeated,” he wrote.

A passionate road safety advocate and traffic law educator, Singh clarified that most of these challans were issued under Section 199 of the MV Act, which typically covers violations committed without the vehicle owner’s knowledge.

Looking ahead, he expressed hope that by the time he files his next RTI, all pending dues will be cleared and that commissioners will ensure drivers responsible for violations are held accountable.

His revelations sparked widespread criticism online, with netizens questioning the driving habits of police personnel—some jokingly asking if they were training for the next Fast & Furious movie.

Singh also highlighted a particularly striking figure: ₹2.56 lakh in unpaid fines have been recorded under traffic police stations in Hyderabad’s Old City alone.