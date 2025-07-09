Telangana to Witness Heavy Rains and Lightning Till July 10: IMD Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a heavy rainfall warning for multiple districts across Telangana. According to the latest forecast, the state is expected to experience widespread rain activity accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds until Thursday, July 10.

Orange Alert from July 8 to 10

An orange alert has been issued for several districts between July 8 and July 10, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall. The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms, lightning, strong surface winds, and squally weather during this period.

For July 7, a yellow alert has been declared, warning residents to remain cautious as moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated.

Weather in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected to continue over the next few days, possibly accompanied by gusty winds. However, the IMD has not issued any official weather alert for the city as of now.

With consistent rainfall predicted across Telangana, a drop in daytime temperatures is likely, bringing some relief from the recent heatwave conditions.

Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather bulletins and take necessary precautions, especially while commuting or staying in low-lying areas.