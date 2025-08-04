Telangana Weather Update: IMD Issues 4-Day Rain Alert Including Hyderabad

After a brief dry spell, rainfall made a strong comeback across Telangana on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the wet weather will continue for the next four days, bringing thunderstorms, heavy showers, lightning, and gusty winds across various parts of the state.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Manchal mandal in Rangareddy district recorded the highest rainfall between 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., with 28 mm of precipitation.

Thunderstorms Expected Across 24 Districts

On Monday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were expected in 24 districts including:

Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Weather Forecast for August 5–8

The IMD’s latest weather bulletin forecasts thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in all 33 districts of Telangana on Tuesday (August 5).

On Wednesday (August 6), the intensity is expected to rise, with heavy rainfall predicted in isolated areas of Nagarkurnool and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely to persist statewide.

This weather pattern is expected to continue through Thursday and Friday, with either heavy rain or thunderstorms likely to affect most regions of Telangana.

Hyderabad Weather Update

For Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers, along with gusty winds, over the next 48 hours.

Residents are advised to stay updated through official weather bulletins and take necessary precautions, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.