Telangana: Three Children, Young Mother Meet Watery Grave in Boinpally Lake 

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident four people died after drowning in a lake in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Tuesday, police said. Three children and a woman were among the deceased, they said.

The incident occurred in Boinpally village of Narayanpet when three children went swimming in the lake. 28-year-old Surekha, the mother of one of the boys, jumped into the lake to rescue the boys after she noticed them drowning in the lake water. As the terrified boys caught hold of her tightly, she too met her watery grave.

The other deceased were identified as Vijay and Venkatesh, both aged 8 and 11-year-old Likhitha. The locals fished out the bodies from the lake. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and registered a case.

