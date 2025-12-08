Telangana Teachers Association Urges Govt to Declare Holidays on December 11, 14 and17 Polling Days

The Telangana State Teachers and Colleges Employees Association (TSTCEA) has urged the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana to declare public holidays in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts on the gram panchayat election dates — December 11, 14, and 17.

In its appeal, TSTCEA president Aineni Santosh Kumar highlighted a major clash between election schedules and university examinations. Several major institutions, including Osmania University, JNTU Hyderabad, and various autonomous colleges, have planned exams on the same days as polling.

According to the association, this overlap may prevent thousands of students and teaching/non-teaching staff from voting. A significant number of students studying in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy belong to rural Telangana and are registered voters in their hometowns. Similarly, many employees working in the city travel back to their native villages during elections.

TSTCEA stated that conducting examinations on polling days would undermine these individuals’ constitutional right to vote. “If exams continue on these dates, how can students and employees manage both voting and appearing for their papers? This situation clearly needs urgent reconsideration,” Santosh Kumar said.

The association also reminded the Election Commission of its responsibility to ensure maximum voter participation and urged it to avoid decisions that could unintentionally suppress turnout.

TSTCEA has requested all universities to reschedule exams scheduled for December 11, 14, and 17, and appealed to the state government to declare public holidays in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy. The association stressed that these districts host a high concentration of educational institutions, drawing thousands of students from rural areas who must travel to cast their votes.