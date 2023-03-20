Telangana: Stray Dogs Menace Continues, 21 People Bitten In Jangaon

Jangaon: More than 23 people were seriously injured in several places across the state of Telangana out of which 21 were injured in the Jangaon district of Telangana after being attacked by stray dogs.

As per reports, the incidents occurred in various places in Jangaon, in four wards in Kurmawada , Hanuman Street, and other areas. They were attacked by stray dogs while they were walking on the road. Locals chased them away with sticks and stones and they were saved from further danger. The victims were sent to the district government hospital and given first aid and also anti-rabies injections for the dog bite and received treatment.

Mohammad Arslan, a ten-year-old boy from Padmanagar, Malakpet, Hyderabad, was bitten by a dog while he was playing on the road. He was immediately treated at a local private hospital. In another incident, a nine-year-old student Mustapha, who was going to school in Kazipet of Hanumakonda district, was bitten by a pet dog belonging to a local named Shailender Singh. Police said a case was registered against the owner of the dog based on the complaint of the victim's father.

