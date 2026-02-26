Telangana Shocker: Two-Month-Old Baby Allegedly Killed by Mother at Construction Site

A tragic incident has been reported from Telangana, where a two-month-old baby boy was allegedly killed at an under-construction apartment complex. The shocking case came to light on February 24 after police received an emergency call reporting the suspicious death of an infant.

Police Respond to Emergency Call

According to officials, the alert was received through Dial 100 at around noon, informing authorities about a possible unnatural death at Speed Sunrally Apartments located near the Outer Ring Road in the Baurampet area. A police team immediately rushed to the location to investigate.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shankar Reddy confirmed that officers reached the construction site shortly after receiving the information. Upon arrival, they discovered disturbing signs indicating that the infant had been subjected to violence.

Disturbing Evidence Found at the Scene

Police stated that cloth had been forced into the baby’s mouth and his legs had been tied with a rope. The infant had suffered severe injuries, which led to his death. The situation raised immediate suspicion, prompting officers to begin a detailed inquiry.

Father Filed a Complaint After Discovering the Incident

The child’s father, Rajendra Adivasi, aged 21, originally from Nowgaon village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, had been working as a labourer at the construction site. He had been living there with his wife, Mamata Ahirwar, 20, and their infant son in temporary accommodation provided at the site.

In his statement to the police, Rajendra said he had gone to work on Tuesday morning, leaving his wife and child behind. When he returned around 11 am, he noticed his wife near a fire and became alarmed. He alleged that when he checked, he found his child already dead and being placed near the flames.

He also mentioned that the baby had been crying frequently over the past few days and that his wife appeared emotionally disturbed during that period.

Mother Suspected in Infant’s Death

During the investigation, police learned that the accused woman may have attempted to silence the crying child by stuffing cloth into his mouth and tying his legs. Authorities believe that after the infant died, she tried to dispose of the body by placing it in the fire.

Police have registered a criminal case and are examining all possible factors, including the mental condition of the accused and any domestic circumstances that may have contributed to the incident.

Post-Mortem and Investigation Ongoing

The baby’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Officials said further investigation is in progress, and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.

The incident has shocked residents and workers in the area, highlighting the need for awareness and support in cases involving mental stress and family welfare.

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