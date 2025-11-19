Telangana Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies; Hyderabad Records Season’s Lowest

Telangana continues to reel under an intense cold wave, with several districts reporting the lowest temperatures of the season. Kumaram Bheem Asifabad recorded the state’s minimum temperature at 7.9°C, followed by Adilabad at 8.8°C and Sircilla at 9.0°C, marking a sharp drop across northern districts.

Several other regions, including Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Jagitial, Nirmal, Medak, and Rangareddy, reported minimum temperatures between 9.3°C and 10.6°C, indicating a widespread chill across Telangana.

Hyderabad Sees Sharp Dip in Temperature

Hyderabad witnessed significantly low temperatures as well. The University of Hyderabad (UoH), Serilingampally, recorded the city’s lowest minimum at 10.8°C, marking the impact of the ongoing cold wave.

Other key temperature readings in the city include:

Rajendranagar, BHEL: 12.2°C

Bollaram, Secunderabad Cantonment, West Maredpally: 12.3°C – 13.1°C

Gachibowli, Jeedimetla, Neredmet, Alwal: 13.3°C – 13.9°C

Many localities, including Karwan, LB Stadium, Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Bowenpally, Musheerabad, Begumpet, Malkajgiri, Madhapur, and Jubilee Hills, registered temperatures between 14.1°C and 15.1°C.

Cold Wave to Continue

Residents across Telangana woke up to foggy mornings, chilly winds, and biting cold. Schools, commuters, and outdoor workers are adjusting to the early-morning dip in temperatures. Weather officials warn that the cold wave is likely to persist for the next few days, with below-normal temperatures expected to continue in Hyderabad and surrounding districts.