Telangana School Holiday Announced on December 11, 13, 14, 16 and 17 Due to VRO Exams

Several schools across Telangana are closed today due to the first phase of the VRO recruitment examinations. As a number of school premises have been designated as examination and polling centres, the Education Department has announced a holiday to facilitate smooth conduct of the exam.

Students enrolled in these selected schools will not have classes for the day, as the facilities are being used for exam-related arrangements. The holiday is applicable only to schools involved in the examination process, while others will function as usual.

Meanwhile, additional holidays have been declared in connection with the second phase of polling. Schools serving as examination or polling centres will remain closed on December 13, 14, 16 and 17, resulting in multiple non-working days this month for students of these institutions.

Officials clarified that once all examination duties are completed, normal academic activities will resume, and no further holidays are planned beyond the announced dates.