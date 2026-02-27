Telangana Salaries Surge: Engineers Earn ₹7 Lakh, Senior Sweepers Up to ₹2 Lakh Per Month

The financial burden of salaries and pensions in Telangana has grown significantly over the past decade, with the state now spending nearly ₹6,000 crore every month to meet employee pay and retirement obligations. This amount is almost four times higher than the expenditure recorded in 2014, when Telangana was formed, according to senior government sources.

Officials attribute the sharp rise mainly to repeated pay revisions over the years. Many of these revisions were introduced periodically, increasing fixed costs for the state administration. As a result, employee compensation has become one of the largest components of government spending.

Senior Engineers and Municipal Workers Earn High Salaries

Some of the highest salaries in the state government are earned by chief engineers working in electricity utilities such as Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited, Telangana State Transmission Corporation Limited, and power distribution companies like Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited and Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited. With regular pay revisions conducted every four years, senior engineers in these organisations can earn salaries reaching nearly ₹7 lakh per month.

In the civic sector, sanitation workers employed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation also receive competitive pay after years of service. Regularised sanitation staff earn an average monthly salary of around ₹70,000. Entry-level municipal workers receive approximately ₹28,000 per month, while experienced Class-4 employees with long service records can earn close to ₹2 lakh monthly.

Salary Structure Across Employee Groups

The state government’s pay structure varies depending on employee rank and responsibilities. The latest Dearness Allowance (DA), revised to 33.67% of basic pay from January 2026, has further increased overall earnings.

Group 1 (Senior Officers): Basic salary ranges from ₹54,000 to ₹1,33,000, with gross monthly earnings typically between ₹80,000 and ₹1.5 lakh or more.

Group 2 (Mid-Level Officers): Basic pay ranges from ₹38,890 to ₹1,18,230, with total earnings between ₹60,000 and ₹1.2 lakh.

Group 3 (Clerical and Technical Staff): Basic salaries range from ₹32,810 to ₹96,890, with gross pay between ₹45,000 and ₹1 lakh.

Group 4 (Support Staff): Entry-level employees earn basic salaries starting from ₹24,280, with in-hand pay usually between ₹35,000 and ₹50,000.

Most government employees are covered under the National Pension System (NPS), which creates long-term financial commitments for the state.

Large Share of Revenue Goes Toward Salaries and Pensions

A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India highlighted that nearly 45% of Telangana’s total revenue in 2023–24 was spent on salaries, pensions, and interest payments. This reflects the growing pressure on state finances due to fixed expenditure obligations.

Despite the rising wage bill, officials said the state has been able to manage payments without major disruptions. Strong revenue growth has allowed the government to continue meeting salary and pension commitments, although minor delays have occasionally occurred.

Telangana’s Economy Continues to Grow

Even with increased spending, Telangana’s economic performance remains strong. The state has recorded growth of over 10% in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), and its per capita income is among the highest in the country, according to officials from the Chief Minister’s Office.

As per the Telangana Budget 2025–26, the state expects revenue receipts of ₹2.30 lakh crore and revenue expenditure of ₹2.27 lakh crore, resulting in a projected revenue surplus of ₹2,738 crore. The total budget size stands at approximately ₹3.05 lakh crore.

Key Sectors Receive Major Budget Allocations

The government has allocated significant funds to priority sectors in the 2025–26 budget:

Education: ₹23,108 crore

Health and Medical Services: ₹12,393 crore

SC/ST Welfare: ₹57,401 crore (approximate)

Agriculture and Rural Development: ₹24,439 crore

These allocations reflect the state’s focus on welfare programs and infrastructure development, even as salary and pension expenses continue to rise.

Rising Wage Bill Remains a Key Financial Factor

While Telangana’s expanding economy and revenue growth have helped sustain government spending, the increasing salary and pension burden remains a major financial responsibility. Pay revisions and long-term pension commitments will continue to play a crucial role in shaping the state’s fiscal planning in the coming years.

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