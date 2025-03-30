Telangana’s Future City to Inspire Nation - CM Revanth Reddy on Ugadi 2025 Day

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government hosted Ugadi celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad on Sunday, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, and other ministers in attendance. The event saw priests presenting the Kalyana Patrika to the CM, inviting him to Lord Ram’s wedding in Bhadrachalam.

During his address, CM Revanth Reddy focused on the state's development and welfare. He assured that the government will continue working towards providing employment opportunities for the youth. Revanth emphasized the importance of Hyderabad becoming globally recognized and spoke about key infrastructure projects like Musi Prakashalana, Regional Ring Road, and Future City. He stated that investments will come only when peace and security are maintained.

Revanth also discussed the Future City project, which will serve as an investment hub, highlighting that the state aims to set an example for the rest of the country. He assured that the government is focused on improving agriculture, healthcare, education, and employment, especially for the poor.

The CM noted that Telangana is one of the top rice producers in India and revealed plans to provide fine grain grown by local farmers to the poor. He also announced a new scheme to distribute rice to the poor on Ugadi.

In his speech, Revanth mentioned the state’s budget, calling it a mix of priorities like the Ugadi pachadi. The budget will focus on agricultural growth and education for the underprivileged. He highlighted how the Congress government's Food Security Act helped alleviate hunger for the poor.

At the event, Bachampally Santosh Kumar Shastri presented the Panchanga, which everyone listened to attentively. The CM also assured that the real estate sector would experience growth in the state, and law enforcement would work to maintain public order.

This Ugadi marks a new chapter in Telangana’s development, with the government’s focus on welfare and progress for all.