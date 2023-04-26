Telangana: Regional Passport Office to Hold Special Passport Drives from Apr 29

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) will hold special passport drives at five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Telangana from April 29, according to a RPO release on Wednesday.

The PSKs at Begumpet, Ameerpet, and Tolichowki in Hyderabad and one each in Karimnagar and Nizamabad will conduct these special drives to clear the huge number of applications for the new passport and passport renewals, the release said.

A total of 3,056 appointments, under all categories like Tatkal, Normal, and PCC will be released for the first special drive, to be conducted on Saturday, it added.

All applicants, both registering now/desiring to reschedule their appointment and make use of this facility through www.passportindia.gov.in/mPassportseva app and attend the respective PSKs where their slots are booked.

The RPO will release the new slots for the coming Saturday and the same can be found on the Passport Seva website at 1600 hours on Thursday. During the special drive, no walk-in requests will be entertained at PSKs/POPSKS, the release added.

Also Read: Watch: Priyanka Gandhi ‘Enjoys Making Dosa’ at Mysuru Eatery