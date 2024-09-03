Telangana Rains Kill Father and Daughter: Tearful Farewell to Ashwini and Motilal in Gangaram Thanda

Following the Akeru tragic incident, the mortal remains of young Scientist Dr Ashwini who lost her life due to the Akeru stream's surge was brought to her native village, Gangaram Thanda in Karepalli Mandal, on Sunday night after her postmortem in Mahabubabad. On Monday, rescue team members conducted another search and discovered the body of her father, Mothilal, near Chilakkoyapadu in Dornakal Mandal. After the postmortem, Motilal's mortal remains were brought back to their village, where hundreds of relatives, villagers, and people from neighboring areas had largely gathered. As the grieving family awaited with tears, everyone present was deeply moved by their sorrow.

Gangaram Thanda Becomes a Sea of Tears

Motilal and Neji, residents of Gangaram Thanda, were parents to Ashwini and Ashok Kumar. Ashwini, who completed her 10th grade in Karepalli with 550 marks, stood as the top scorer in the Mandal. She pursued her intermediate studies in Vijayawada and completed her B.Sc. in Agriculture at Ashwaraopeta Agricultural College. She earned three silver medals in her B.Sc., six gold medals at the university level, and a gold medal in her M.Sc.

She later pursued her Ph.D. in Genetics and Plant Breeding. In a highly competitive national exam conducted by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board, where hundreds of candidates participated, Ashwini secured the first rank nationwide and was selected as a scientist in Genetics and Plant Breeding. She was currently working as a scientist at the Agricultural Research Center in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Ashwini attended her brother Ashok's engagement last month on the 29th and was scheduled to fly from Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

However, while her father, Motilal, was driving her to the airport, their car was swept away by the Akeru stream near Purushothamayagudem in Mahabubabad district, a tragic incident that had already been reported. Ashwini's body was found on Sunday afternoon and Mothilal's on Monday, and both were brought back to their native village. Locals who had already gathered wept inconsolably, lamenting the loss of a brilliant young scientist to the Akeru stream's fury. The bodies were paraded on a tractor and taken to a nearby agricultural field for the final rites. During this, Ashwini's mother, Neji, and brother, Ashok Kumar, were overwhelmed with grief, and their cries could not be silenced.

Vaira MLA Faces Public Anger

Motilal’s family expressed their anguish, accusing the government of inaction, saying they endured a nightmare while waiting for the bodies to be found. When Vaira MLA Malothu Ramdas Naik visited to console the family, they confronted him. He explained that despite the car being swept away in Akeru, he had spoken to the district collector and other officials, but unfavorable weather conditions had prevented the helicopter from reaching them. As immediate relief, he provided Rs. 50,000 to the family.