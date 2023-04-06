HYDERABAD: After a spell of dry heat for the past few days, the city of Hyderabad witnessed thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms in many places on Thursday with a sudden burst of showers.

By afternoon it rained in many places in the city including Dilsukhnagar, Chaitanyapuri, Kothapet, Uppal, Nagole, LB Nagar, Begumpet, Somajiguda, and a few other places. Hail stones were also seen in several places in the city and the rains threw traffic out of gear in many many areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department has announced an orange alert for Telangana for hailstorm activity in central and northern districts for April 6 and 7.There is a possibility of hailstorms in many districts. Winds are likely to blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour. If the surface precipitation continues over North Karnataka, the state is likely to receive light to moderate rains, the IMD said. The districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Manchiryal, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Janagam, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar will witness hailstorms, thunderstorms accompanied with lightening and gusty winds up to a speed of 40 to 50 kmph, are likely to occur for the coming three days. In Hyderabad and other places, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and possible hailstorms between afternoon and evening hours for the coming three days.

