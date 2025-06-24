Telangana Police Verifast App Bags Nation's Top Honour in Passport Verification

Telangana Police's in-house digital platform, VeriFast, has earned it the top spot in the nation for passport verification. The state has received national praise for the app's ability to expedite, improve accuracy, and increase transparency.

The state police often verify passports in less than three working days, which is significantly faster than the national average. With more than 2,000 verifications handled every day and more than 800,000processed annually, Telangana has kept the majority of its police stations backlog-free.

VeriFast's dynamic case reassignment feature prevents delays even when officers are on leave or overworked. Feedback gathered via SMS indicates that more than 95% of applicants expressed satisfaction with the process.

By linking with the state's intelligence systems, the app also aids in the prevention of fraud. To ensure accuracy and accountability, each verification is subjected to a multi-level inspection by Field Verification Officers (FVOs), Inspectors, ACPs, and specialized Passport Verification Cells.

VeriFast is compatible with all major platforms, including Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, and it runs on existing devices. The police agency has seen significant cost reductions as a result of this. To make the procedure even more citizen-friendly, future features will allow applicants to select the times for house visits.

On June 24, which is Passport Seva Divas, the External Affairs Minister presented the Certificate of Excellence to B. Shivadhar Reddy, Director General of Intelligence, Telangana, in Delhi. You can watch the clip below: