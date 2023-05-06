Telangana Police Launches 24-hour Helpline for Citizens Stuck in Violence-hit Manipur

Hyderabad: The Telangana police have come to the rescue of state citizens stuck in the hill state of Manipur in which spiralling violence has claimed at least 20 lives. The north-east state is on the boil after violent clashes broke out between the tribal and non-tribal inhabitants of the state on May 3.

The Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar on Saturday said that a 24-hour helpline has been opened for the Telugus stranded in the violence-hit Manipur. The Telangana police are in touch with the Manipur police to help the Telugu citizens who are in need of immediate assistance and support.



The top cop tweeted that if any citizen of Telangana is stranded in Manipur, they can contact TS Helpline number, Sumathi IPS DIG +91 7901643283 and email dgp@tspolice.gov.in for required assistance.

Meitei (also known as Manipuri) community has been demanding the government to include it in the Scheduled Tribes (STs) list of the state.They claim Meiteis were included alongside Nagas and Kukis as tribes by the British, they were not included in the status of STs when the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 was passed.

