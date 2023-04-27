HYDERABAD: Four new battery-operated vehicles were brought on Wednesday, meant to ferry VIP dignitaries who will come for the inauguration of the new Telangana Secretariat building on April 30.

As per reports, the battery-operated carts will be used later for use in the Secretariat campus. Since outside public vehicles are not allowed inside, the visitors will be ferried in these vehicles from the gate to the building. However, a senior official said that they were brought only for the day of the inauguration ceremony.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who has never functioned from the Secretariat office ever since the formation of the State in 2014, will start work from the New Secretariat premises from the 30th of this month. KCR will assume his chair inside his chambers at 1.20 p.m. the same day. Meanwhile, the staff of various departments has started moving into their respective floors in the plush new building.

On Wednesday night Minister Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, GAD Secretary Seshadri, and others inspected the vehicles. Along with them Roads and Buildings Secretary Srinivasa Raju, ENC Ganapathi Reddy, EE Saidhar, and City Police Commissioner CV Anand inspected the Yagasala, Sabha areas, and VIP vehicle parking areas built in the premises where Sudarshana Yagam will be held on the day of inauguration. Instructions were given to the officials to make arrangements for lighting, fountains, flower plants, and other paraphernalia for decorating the buildings.

The Secretariat, which has been named after the chief architect of the Indian Constitution Dr B. R. Ambedkar, will be inaugurated at 6.08 a.m. on April 30 with the beginning of various religious rituals.

