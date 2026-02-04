Telangana Municipal Elections 2026: School Holidays on Feb 11 and 13

The Telangana government is preparing to conduct municipal elections across several urban local bodies this month. Polling is scheduled to take place on February 11, covering seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities across the state. Due to the scale of the election process, authorities are expected to announce holidays in the regions where voting will occur.

Holiday Likely on Polling Day

To ensure that citizens can participate in the democratic process without inconvenience, schools located in the polling areas may remain closed on February 11. Granting a holiday helps reduce traffic, improves security arrangements, and allows polling staff to manage election duties efficiently.

In addition to educational institutions, employees working in companies and private establishments in the affected areas could also be given leave so they have sufficient time to cast their votes.

Counting Day May Also See Closures

Vote counting is expected to be held on February 13, and reports suggest that another holiday could be declared on that day as well. Counting centers typically require tight security and controlled movement around the premises, which often leads to temporary closures of nearby schools and offices.

Official Orders Expected Soon

While the holidays have not yet been formally confirmed, government orders are anticipated within the next couple of days. Parents, students, and employees are advised to watch for official announcements from local authorities to avoid confusion.

What Residents Should Keep in Mind

If the holidays are approved, they will likely apply only to areas participating in the municipal elections. Regions not involved in the voting process may continue with their regular schedules.

Staying updated with official notifications will help families and workers plan ahead, especially as election-related restrictions can affect daily routines.

Also read: Telangana School Holidays February 2026: Check Festival Dates