Telangana Minister Talasani to Chair High-level Meet on Ganesh Fest Tomorrow

Hyderabad: As part of preparation for the upcoming Ganesh festival, Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will chair the high-level meeting being held at 11 am at Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute here on Monday. The Ganesh festival will be celebrated from September 19 to September 28.

Telangana Assembly Deputy Speaker Padma Rao, Endowments minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Patnam Mahender will attend the meeting. The organisers and members of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee have also been invited to this review meeting.

The high level meeting has been called to discuss plans to celebrate the Ganesh festival in a grand manner. The state government has been making elaborate arrangements for the upcoming festival. Various government departments including the police ensure that no trouble or inconvenience is caused to the devotees during this 9-day long festival.

