Telangana Man Arrested for Injecting HIV-Infected Blood into Woman After Marriage Refusal

A shocking incident has come to light from Telangana where a man was arrested for allegedly injecting his HIV-infected blood into a woman who had called off their marriage after learning about his health condition. The incident reportedly took place in Pocharam village of Kamareddy district.

According to police officials, the accused has been identified as Manohar, a resident of Pocharam in the Medchal area near Hyderabad. Authorities arrested him on March 14, a few days after the disturbing incident occurred.

Marriage Called Off After Health Disclosure

Police stated that Manohar’s marriage had been arranged with a woman from Pocharam village several weeks earlier. However, the situation changed when the woman discovered that the man and some members of his family were HIV positive. After learning this information, she decided to cancel the wedding.

The decision reportedly angered the accused, who became upset after the marriage proposal was withdrawn.

Alleged Attack with Infected Blood

Investigators said that on March 11, Manohar approached the woman and allegedly forced an injection containing his blood into her body. Authorities believe the act was carried out in retaliation after she refused to marry him.

Soon after the incident, the woman began experiencing high fever and health complications. Her family quickly took her to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Following the incident, the victim’s family filed a complaint with the Pocharam police station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and began investigating the matter. The accused was later taken into custody and formally arrested.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media reportedly shows police officers arresting Manohar in connection with the case.

Ongoing Medical and Legal Action

Authorities are continuing their investigation while doctors monitor the woman’s health condition. Police officials stated that appropriate legal action will be taken against the accused as the case proceeds.

The incident has sparked concern among residents due to the seriousness of the allegations and the potential health risks involved.

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