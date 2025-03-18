Telangana Launches Tourism Policy 2025-2030 to Boost Growth and Investments

Hyderabad: In a bid to attract more investments and increase employment opportunities, the Telangana government has introduced the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-2030. The new policy aims to place Telangana among the top five states in India for both domestic and international tourist arrivals.

Telangana, known as the Land of the Telugu language, has a rich cultural and historical heritage that dates back over 2,500 years. From the prehistoric era to the powerful Kakatiya dynasty of the 14th century, the state has witnessed a long history. Historically, the region was referred to as Trilinga Desha, a term which eventually evolved into Telangana. The state is known for its majestic forts, temples, wildlife, lakes, and beautiful landscapes, which have the potential to attract a large number of tourists.

However, over the past decade, the state has not fully capitalized on its tourism potential. With the new policy, the Telangana government aims to position tourism as a key growth sector alongside Information Technology and Life Sciences. The government is targeting tourism to contribute significantly to the state's GDP, with hopes of reaching 10% or more in the long run.

The new tourism policy includes strategic incentives and concessions to encourage the development of tourism infrastructure. This initiative aims to accelerate the establishment of new tourism projects and position Telangana as a global tourist destination. The state plans to build a strong brand image through digital marketing, social media, and global media presence, alongside promoting the state's rich art, culture, and festivals.

The Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-2030 went into effect on Monday and will be in place for the next five years. The government's goal is to enhance the tourism experience, generate employment, and attract significant investment to the sector.