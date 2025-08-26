Telangana Horror: Woman Kills 3-Year-Old Daughter, Ends Life Over Rabies Fear

In a shocking incident from Telangana’s Mahbubnagar, a woman killed her three-year-old daughter before ending her own life, allegedly over fear that they were infected with rabies. The woman, identified as Yashoda, is believed to have taken the extreme step after developing an obsession that her family had contracted the disease.

According to reports, the episode began in June when Yashoda had kept dry fruits outside her house to dry. A stray dog reportedly entered the premises, and fearing contamination, she refused to use them. Her husband, Naresh, however, assured her that the dry fruits were safe and could be used.

Since then, Yashoda reportedly linked every illness in the household to the “infected” dry fruits. Disturbed by her growing fears, Naresh took Yashoda, their son Lucky, and daughter Akshara to a hospital, where they were administered the anti-rabies vaccine and prescribed preventive medicines.

Despite medical reassurances, Yashoda remained convinced that her family had contracted rabies. On the day of the incident, after Naresh left for work, she sent her son Lucky outside and then killed her daughter before taking her own life.

When Lucky returned and found the door locked, his repeated knocks went unanswered. He immediately alerted neighbours and his father. Naresh rushed home and broke open the door, only to discover the lifeless bodies of his wife and daughter.

Before taking the extreme step, Yashoda reportedly wrote on the wall, “Take Lucky to the hospital. He has rabies.”

The tragic incident has left the family and neighbourhood deeply shocked. Speaking to the media, Naresh said Yashoda had become consumed by the fear of rabies and that repeated efforts to reassure her had failed. She would often spend hours watching YouTube videos about the disease, which reportedly deepened her anxiety.

The case comes even as rabies and stray dog-related issues remain under public scrutiny. Recently, the Supreme Court modified its earlier order directing the relocation of stray dogs in the NCR region to shelter homes. Following criticism, the court stated that stray dogs must be sterilized and vaccinated, and should be left at the same location from where they were picked up.

The ruling has drawn mixed reactions. While animal rights groups and NGOs have welcomed the decision, many residents have raised concerns, calling for effective measures to address the growing stray dog menace.