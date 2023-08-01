Telangana HC Issues Notices to JC Prabhakar Reddy in BS-III Vehicles Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court issued notices to the TDP leader and Ex-Chairman of Tadipatri Municipality JC Prabhakar Reddy in connection with the BS-III buses being run in Telangana by Jatadhara Company (JC) Travels on Tuesday. The court has asked him to file counters by the end of this month.

The probe agencies have earlier conducted raids and attached the properties of Prabhakar Reddy after the Andhra Pradesh Transport department found in its investigations that the companies linked to the TDP leader were involved in buying BS-III vehicles as scrap in Tamil Nadu and illegally got these vehicles registered as BS-IV compliant vehicles in Nagaland and also got fake No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to sell them in Andhra Pradesh as BS-IV vehicles. Notably, the Supreme Court had banned the manufacture and sale of BS-III vehicles from April 1, 2017.

Tadipatri MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy had petitioned against JC Travels owned by JC Prabhakar Reddy and requested the High Court to transfer the case to CBI for further investigation. In his petition, Peddareddy had submitted that he had complained against the JC Travels to the Telangana Transport department in October 2020 and the officials did not take any action on it. He told the court that despite Supreme Court’s order, JC Travels is still plying the banned buses in the state.

