Telangana: Harish Rao Chairs High-level Meeting on Farm Loan Waiver

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday held a meeting with the banking officials to review the disbursement of funds to Telangana farmers which has been held up due to various administrative reasons. The high-level meeting on disbursal of crop loan waiver funds chaired by Harish Rao was attended by Chief Secretary Shanta Kumari and representatives of various banks in the state.

The Finance minister said the Telangana government has waived farm loans up to Rs 99,999. He directed the banks and officials to make every effort to ensure that the crop loan waiver funds are disbursed to all farmers. The minister added that the government has waived Rs 9.654 crores of farm loans for 18.79 lakh farmers. Nearly 1.66 lakh farmers have not received the funds due to various problems.

The state government has advised the banks to use Aadhaar numbers to verify the Rythu Bandhu accounts of farmers and deposit the farm loan waivers in those accounts. They have also been instructed to gather the bank account details of nearly 50,000 farmers with the help of NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India). The Finance department will directly credit the funds into the bank accounts of these farmers within three days. The government officials have also been advised to visit the villages and gather the information of remaining 16,000 farmers so the crop loan waiver funds can be deposited in their accounts.

