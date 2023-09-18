Telangana Guv Attends Inaugural Pooja of Khairatabad Maha Ganapathi 

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan offered special pooja to Khairatabad Maha Ganapathi here on Monday. This year a 63-foot-tall eco-friendly mud Ganapathi idol has been installed in Khairatabad area.

Subsequently, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas were also seen visiting the pandal to offer their prayers. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas first extended his wishes to the people and said the state government has made elaborate arrangements for the festival to ensure that no trouble or inconvenience is caused to the people.

Honoured to perform the Inaugural puja to the 40-ft tallest #Ganesha idol at the famous Khairatabad Ganesh Pandal in #Hyderabad today.

Alongside Hon'ble Governor of Haryana Shri Bandaru Dattatreya ,MLA Shri.Dhanam Nagender & Other Guests.#GaneshaFestival#GaneshChaturthi2023… pic.twitter.com/OCYBSZvv1m — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) September 18, 2023

Since morning devotees were seen thronging the Khairatabad Ganesh pandal to offer their prayers. According to reports, nearly one lakh devotees have visited the pandal since the start of rituals here. The Hyderabad police have made elaborate arrangements to manage the crowd of devotees at the mega pandal.

Earlier, she offered her prayers at the Raj Bhavan. As part of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, a pandal is set up inside the Darbal Hall where the Governor performed the prayers.

Soundararajan greeted people of Telangana on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of the people, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Extends Vinayaka Chavithi Wishes, Prays For All-Round Development

