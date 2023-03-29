Telangana: Government To Supply Fortified Rice in 11 Districts From April 1

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government will begin the distribution of fortified rice through Public Distribution System (PDS) to every ration card holder in 11 districts, along with welfare hostels, residential schools, ICDS, and mid-day meal schemes across the State from April.

Minister for BC Welfare,Food & Civil Supplies G. Kamalakar announced this during a review meeting with senior officials of the Civil Supplies Department in Hyderabad yesterday, March 28. An official statement stated that fortification increases the content of essential micronutrients, especially iron, vitamin B12, and folic acid in rice, and helps prevent problems like Anaemia and micronutrient deficiency among people.

The Minister said blending units have been set up in almost all mills in the State, and steps have been taken for distributing fortified rice in phases till March next year in other districts as well. It may be known that fortified rice is being supplied from April 2021 in a phased manner, leveraging the domestic supply chain through the Food Corporation of India in the state.

Also Read: Health Minister Harish Rao applauds Dr Raghu Ram for his philanthropic initiatives in Ibrahimpur